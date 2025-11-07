iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.