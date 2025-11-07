BlackWall (ASX:BWF) Insider Buys A$19,784.83 in Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 86,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$19,784.83.
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 19,465 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,846.79.
- On Friday, October 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 48,318 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,190.81.
- On Tuesday, October 21st, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 28,112 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 per share, with a total value of A$6,943.66.
- On Thursday, October 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 23,570 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,656.80.
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 35,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of A$8,925.00.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 38,089 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$11,426.70.
BlackWall Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.
BlackWall Company Profile
BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.
