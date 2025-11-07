Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $19.76. 1,856,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

