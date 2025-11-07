TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform Rating

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRP. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 1,048,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.