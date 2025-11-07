Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Warm Springs Advisors Inc.

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.0% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $547.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

