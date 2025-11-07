Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VTI opened at $329.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.38. The company has a market capitalization of $549.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

