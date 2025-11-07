Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $59.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $79.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. 231,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $578.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 738,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,604,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Featured Articles

