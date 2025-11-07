Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 46.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering set a $14.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. 10,249,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.44. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

