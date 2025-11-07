McEwen (NYSE:MUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.05%.

Shares of McEwen stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.52. 722,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. McEwen has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $839.45 million, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 0.97.

In other McEwen news, CEO Robert Ross Mcewen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,500. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $166,812.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,040.45. This represents a 54.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in McEwen by 17,204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of McEwen by 138.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McEwen in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on McEwen in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on McEwen from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of McEwen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McEwen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

