ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.350-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Trading Up 8.0%

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $10.39 on Friday, reaching $140.06. 333,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 433.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.