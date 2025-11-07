Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.740-5.780 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2%

FIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. 612,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Get Our Latest Report on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,100 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 635,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 346,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 583,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,467,000 after buying an additional 137,365 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.4% in the second quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP now owns 407,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 947.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.