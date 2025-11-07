Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded at Bank of America

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of GMED traded up $19.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,626. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Globus Medical by 36.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

