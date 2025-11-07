CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

KMX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,740. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CarMax has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

