Susquehanna Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $84.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.10% from the company’s previous close.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BILL from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

NYSE:BILL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,265. BILL has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -281.13, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BILL by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 102.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

