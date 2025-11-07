Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 765,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,053. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Haemonetics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.