Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 253,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,532. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Adient by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 62.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 157.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Adient by 991.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Adient by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.