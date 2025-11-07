BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.10. The company had a trading volume of 378,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,694. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

