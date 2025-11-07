Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for CGI Group Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Desjardins raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CGI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. CGI Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in CGI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CGI Group by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.