Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $537.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $525.00 to $537.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CW stock traded down $8.81 on Friday, reaching $567.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,507. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $612.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.97 and a 200-day moving average of $479.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.