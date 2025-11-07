Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) versus Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Zapata Computing and Moatable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05% Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Moatable shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Moatable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zapata Computing has a beta of 24.46, suggesting that its stock price is 2,346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moatable has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapata Computing $5.68 million 0.92 -$860,000.00 ($4.57) -0.03 Moatable $52.07 million 1.04 -$8.99 million $0.02 149.50

This table compares Zapata Computing and Moatable”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zapata Computing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moatable. Zapata Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moatable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zapata Computing beats Moatable on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

