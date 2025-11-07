Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.790-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Progyny also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. 690,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

