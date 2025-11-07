Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Invests $283,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in GE Vernova by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:GEV opened at $541.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $603.35 and its 200-day moving average is $546.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.