Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $526.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,387. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $255.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $5,284,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $2,331,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

