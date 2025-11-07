iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.