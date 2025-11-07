Nvwm LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.4% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in AbbVie by 10.2% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $219.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

