Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,439,271,000 after acquiring an additional 845,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,959,000 after buying an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,413,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 524.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.