Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $845,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $321.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.07. The company has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

