Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Trading Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.6550. Approximately 1,288,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,889,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

