What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Prologis Q1 Earnings?

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Prologis in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4%

PLD traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,308. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,797,449,000 after buying an additional 401,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after acquiring an additional 253,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

