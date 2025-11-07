Q1 Earnings Estimate for MIAX Issued By William Blair

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Miami International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Miami International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Miami International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Miami International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Miami International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Miami International Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Miami International stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,726. Miami International has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miami International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,684,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter worth $27,056,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth $10,065,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Miami International

In related news, Director Murray Stahl purchased 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.10 per share, with a total value of $1,244,367.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,557,919 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,875.90. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,476 shares of company stock worth $1,244,618.

Miami International Company Profile

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

