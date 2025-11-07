Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Biohaven traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $7.7620. 429,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,035,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $820.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
