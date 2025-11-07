BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.82, but opened at $52.23. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. BlackLine shares last traded at $53.2290, with a volume of 225,390 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,534.90. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,925. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 3,394 shares of company stock worth $186,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BlackLine by 110.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

