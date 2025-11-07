Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Trading Up 12.9% After Earnings Beat

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.38. 1,267,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,172,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 104.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 197.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2,182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 8.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

