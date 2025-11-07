Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.58, but opened at $56.54. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Doximity shares last traded at $57.2510, with a volume of 540,373 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Doximity from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.84.

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,394.76. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,575. The trade was a 86.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Doximity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 54.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.Doximity’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

