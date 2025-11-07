Citizens Jmp Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $180.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $127.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $403,923,453. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 75,745 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

