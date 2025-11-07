Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $127.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $55,684,971.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

