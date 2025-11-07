Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.24.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,014,737.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 156,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 178.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $15,526,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 124.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 60,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.