Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $673.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

