iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $673.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $667.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.01. The firm has a market cap of $706.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

