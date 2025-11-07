OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.33. OneStream shares last traded at $21.8780, with a volume of 505,023 shares.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.16 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. OneStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,088.78. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,985. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of OneStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in OneStream by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

