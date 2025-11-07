EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $9.0070, with a volume of 81404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Specifically, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,973,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,808,967.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $152,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,979,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,471.30. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,148,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,597.10. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. EverCommerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EverCommerce by 141.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

