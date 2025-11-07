Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

