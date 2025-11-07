Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $547.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,142.40. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

