Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. Buys 8,935 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,970,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,802.04. This represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,720 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $12,230.40.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,775 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $15,619.50.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 14,562 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,027.30.

On Monday, October 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 13,753 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $22,142.33.

On Friday, October 17th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 61,670 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $98,055.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 208.5% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

