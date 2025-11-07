VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4%

UEVM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.48. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

