VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CIL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

