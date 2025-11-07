Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

ULH stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $390.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.02). The firm had revenue of $396.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 93.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

