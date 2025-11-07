KLA Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
KLA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $32.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLAC traded down $29.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 129,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,518. KLA has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $1,284.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,063.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $916.98. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in KLA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in KLA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
