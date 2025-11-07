KLA Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $32.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $29.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 129,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,518. KLA has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $1,284.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,063.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $916.98. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 113.10% and a net margin of 33.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in KLA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in KLA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.