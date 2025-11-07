Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.02. The company had a trading volume of 142,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $274,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 912.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,572,000 after purchasing an additional 711,471 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dover by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.