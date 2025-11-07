Noble Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LUCK

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUCK. Zacks Research raised Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LUCK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.72. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, President Lev Ekster purchased 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,282. The trade was a 3.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,179 shares of company stock worth $51,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCK. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

